Perez resigns Zidane to revenge Juventus for signing Ronaldo

Real Madrid coach spoke to the press after re-signing for the Spanish club.



"I had so many offers, but I didn't want to go to any other team. I just wanted to come back here", said, Zinedine Zidane, who rejoins the club with which he won three Champions League in three years,



A move that surprised many, including Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus, who in Zizou had identified the ideal candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri should the roads of the Bianconeri and the coach of Livorno be separated at the end of the season.





The president's desire for Zidane has been known for some time: in him, with the aim to bring the League back to Turin.



Florentino Perez, however, ruined Agnelli's plans, perhaps to take the slightest revenge of the "bag snatching" almost a year ago with Cristiano Ronaldo. Juve, therefore, finds itself having to redesign its future: a lot - if not all - will depend on what happens against Atletico Madrid and the eventual elimination from the Champions League. In the coming weeks, there will be time to talk about the future of Allegri and his possible successor, with only one certainty: Agnelli's dream of seeing Zidane again at Juve is destined to remain so.



