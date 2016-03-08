Perez wants Ronaldo to adhere to 'confidentiality' clause
08 July at 11:50Real Madrid President Florentino Perez reportedly wants Cristiano Ronaldo to announce his decision to leave the club and label it as a personal decision.
It is said that Ronaldo is willing to move to Juventus this season, with the player prepared to leave Real Madrid too. While it was said that the Los Blancos want a fee of 100 million euros, Perez could ask for a higher fee if Ronaldo does not meet his demands.
La Repubblica state that there is a confidentiality clause in Ronaldo's deal and Perez has asked Ronaldo's entourage for the player to announce his decision to leave himself and he should deem it as a personal decision.
Ronaldo's entourage has protested against this clause, but Perez could increase his valuation for Ronaldo if the player doesn't adhere to the demands. Through the confidentialy clause, the details of the exit and the reason for it will remain confidential.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
