Perez will not increase Ronaldo price on one condition
07 July at 11:30Real Madrid President Florentino Perez will not increase his asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo if the player announces that he's leaving the club on his own will.
Ronaldo is told to be willing to leave Real Madrid this summer, with the relationship between him and Perez now close to non-existent. He is willing to join Juventus, with an offer of 100 million euros already on the table.
Corriere dello Sport say that Perez doesn't want to go down in history as the man responsible for selling Ronaldo and hence wants the player to announce that he is leaving the club on his own will.
Perez wants Ronaldo to thank the fans and the president for nine years of service, much like what happened with Xabi Alonso on his Bayern Munich move in 2014 for a fee of 9 million euros.
If these demands are met, Perez will not increase his valuation for Ronaldo, who will be allowed to join Juve for a 100 million euros fee.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
