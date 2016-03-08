Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has arrived for his medical at the Vinnovo ahead of his switch to Juventus this summer.Reports have long linked Perin with a move Juventus and the Old Lady see the Italian as a successor to Gianluigi Buffon, who left Juventus at the end of the summer and is set to join PSG this summer.Perin had arrived in Turin yesterday and how now arrived for his medical at the club, with the move set to be completed once the medical is successfully passed.Lorenzo Bettoni, reporter in Turin