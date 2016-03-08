Perin says yes twice: today the wedding, tomorrow return to Genoa
28 December at 23:05According to Calciomercato, Mattia Perin said yes. Firstly to his beloved Giorgia Mattio, with which he has married today. A beautiful day for Perin and his loved ones, which will add more excitement as he is expected to return to Genoa already tomorrow.
The goalkeeper in fact has also defined the last details of his return to the rossoblù, the pursuit of Genoa's salvation will also pass from the return between the posts of his former captain.
An announcement in the air for days, since Antonio Conte had asked the Inter management to call Ionut Radu back. With Perin chasing a new team to start from, the agreement with Genoa was easily reached.
There was no doubt about the success of the operation, the last few days have served to define the details and formula of the operation. Eventually Perin will go to Genoa on loan, a possible ransom will be discussed along the way but it is not to be excluded despite the out of range engagement for the rossoblù club (between 2 and 2.5 million net per season).
In the meantime, Perin has completely recovered from the shoulder injury that had seen him struggle to get a chance from Portugese outfit Benfica. But now Perin has recovered and is ready to start again from his Genoa: a step back to fly again.
Anthony Privetera
