Perin to Juventus: new meeting today

Juventus and Genoa chiefs are set to meet today to discuss the transfer of Mattia Perin. The player has already agreed to move to Turin but the Old Lady has yet to reach an agreement with the Grifone who has slapped a € 20 million price-tag on the talented Italy International. Juventus hope to lower the player's price-tag including one player in a potential player-plus cash swap deal.



The likes of Emil Audero, Stefano Sturaro or Rolando Mandragora could be sent to Genoa alongside a cheque of € 13/15 million to complete the signing of the Italian star.