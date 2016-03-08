Perin will not have Juventus medical today

Serie A giants Juventus have denied that Mattia Perin will have a medical at the club today.



Reports had suggested that Perin will have his Old Lady medical today, with a move close and the fee now agreed. Perin has drawn strong links with a move away from Genoa over the last few weeks and a move does seem close.



Serie A giants Juventus though, have denied that Perin's medical will happen today but haven't denied that the club is set to sign the Italian.



The deal is close and the transfer will be done soon. The medical will not be done today and a final meeting about the transfer will happen later today, it has been revealed.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)