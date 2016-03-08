Perisic agent reveals Conte surprise at Inter departure

15 August at 23:00
The agent of Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic, who has joined Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on loan for the upcoming season, has spoken to Sportske about the deal:

"​Perisic is very, very happy, Bayern is the best club for him. Ivan is more than satisfied with the club and everything. Even Inter is exceptional, but this is another step forward. Back to Inter? Never say never, but I can't answer that. The farewell was friendly.

"​Conte was surprised when Ivan told him he would leave. It went exactly like this: after it was reported in the media that he no longer counted on him, Conte approached Ivan in training and told him that he was angry with these journalists who had written this nonsense. The arrival of Bayern changed everything, this is the truth."

