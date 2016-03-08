Perisic, Bayern say no, spoiling the plans of Conte and Marotta
19 January at 11:20The Inter market continues very quickly , and is very active at the entrance with the defined arrival of Ashley Young from Manchester United, with the next options Giroud and Eriksen just around the corner (via calciomercato).
But in terms of outgoing players, Beppe Marotta is also particularly present and, if the farewells of Politano, Vecino and Lazaro are the first points on the agenda, also pay attention to the situation of those players who can be a safe treasure in the summer. With only one heavy exception : Ivan Perisic .
In Germany it is believed that the Croatian national will return to Milan in June and therefore, no redemption for 20 million euros for a player who started positively and was strongly progressing at Bayern Munich under the former coach Kovac.
Perisic's loss of form from October onwards - coinciding with the crisis of results that led to the exoneration of the former Eintracht Frankfurt technician and the advent of Flick, completely changed the scenario.
Perisic has not been terrible by any means, scoring 4 goals and adding 6 assists in 19 appearances, but it simply seems as though it is not enough to convince the German giants of the need to confirm a player who, even with Inter, showcased his inconsistencies.
An unexpected problem for Antonio Conte, who last summer spoke eloquently and negatively of the Croatian, an unexpected inconvenience also for Marotta and Ausilio. Here everything goes smoothly, everything goes well, in the Inter market. With an exception called Ivan Perisic.
Anthony Privetera
