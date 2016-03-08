Having added Radja Nainggolan, it now looks like Matteo Politano will be joining Stef De Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah, Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco.

​Yet Ivan Perisic has other ideas, recently joining an instagram post in which Radja Nainggolan wished former club Roma goodbye.

The Bosnian has scored 45 Serie A goals over the last two seasons for the Giallorossi, and has been linked more to Milan than anyone else.

Perisic and Dzeko know and like each other well from their time together at Wolfsburg.



Check out the comment below!

Il mercato ai tempi dei social network. #WelcomeEdin pic.twitter.com/2mm98dFCFm — Bauscia Cafè (@BausciaCafe) June 27, 2018

Edin Dzeko had written “we will miss you” to his former Belgian team-mate… only for Ivan Perisic to attempt to lobby for the ex-City man to join as well (“Come along too, we’re already there!”).