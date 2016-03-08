"My plans for the future? Last year, I signed a five-year contract with Inter and I feel really good here. It's true that Inter haven't won since 2010, but I think that Inter will return to its glory days again. If I had to move, I would only do it for a top club in a great league.

"The Champions League is the priority for me, I would like to achieve something in this tournament as I haven't played in it for six years. I've already played the Euros and the World Cup, but Champions League is really a special challenge for clubs," Perisic concluded.

The winger was a part of Croatia's squad which won the silver medal at this summer's World Cup, losing to France in the final.