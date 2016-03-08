Perisic: 'If I wasn't a footballer I'd be a NBA player'

Inter's official match program publishes an interview with the Nerazzurri star winger Ivan Perisic: "I remember that the first birthday present that I received was a ball. Although it wasn't the first one I received. Football has always been one of my biggest passions".

NBA - "I like to practice every sport, I like basketball and volley. You know what? If I wasn't a footballer I'd be a NBA player".

LIFE - "I left home when I was 17 and I remember it as was my first goal. The more I get old, the more I get emotional about that moment".

SAN SIRO - "There is an amazing atmosphere".

