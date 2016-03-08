Perisic to Arsenal: Inter star doesn't train with the rest of the team

28 January at 17:25
Inter star Ivan Perisic is not training with the rest of the team. The Croat has been linked with a move to Arsenal and according to reports in Italy he has already reached an agreement with the Gunners (READ HERE). The day after Inter's defeat against Torino, Perisic has continued to train separately from the rest of the group, waiting for Inter's decision about his future. The Serie A giants are open to selling the player but only on a permanent deal, while Arsenal have made a loan offer with option to buy.

