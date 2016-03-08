Perisic to Arsenal: why Marotta has put the deal on hold
29 January at 13:25Ivan Perisic has emerged as a top transfer target of Arsenal with the Gunners that have made a loan offer to sign the talented Croatian winger. Perisic wants Inter exit and the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed the player's desire.
Marotta met the rest of Inter directors in Milan last night and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have decided that the Carrasco-Candreva swap deal is off. The former Atletico Madrid ace, in fact, has a very high wage and at the moment Inter don't want to finalize the deal.
This decision could also have an impact on the situation of Perisic whose exit has been put on hold. With less than 48 hours left to complete the signing of a valuable replacement, Inter may decide to retain Perisic until the end of the season.
Meantime the Croatia International still trains apart from the rest of the team.
