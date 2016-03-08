Perisic to undergo medical ahead of Bayern move

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are closing in on the signature of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.



According to Bild, the Croatia international is already in Germany to complete

his medical on Monday morning ahead of a proposed move.



Perisic is expected to join the Bundesliga giants on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.



Bayern are expected to pay €5 million for the 30-year-old for the year-long loan whereas they will have to pay €20 million in order to make his move permanent.

