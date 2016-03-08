Perisic: 'We are Inter, we can and must beat Juventus'

Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic has said that the club is confident that they can beat Juventus in the Serie A next weekend.



While Juve have already sealed the eighth straight Scudetto at the weekend, the game on Saturday could be a big one in Inter's hopes of sealing a place in the UEFA Champions League for next season.



The Croatian was talking to Inter TV earlier today and he was asked about the game against bianconeri in the upcoming weekend.



Perisic said: "We are third, we are fine and we must continue like this, but we must improve in the last 20 meters and make more goals.



"Juve? We know them, they have won in Italy for eight years. "The strength to do it . We want to close third parties and get into the Champions League. Win all the games from here to the end. We are Inter, we are fine and we are strong: we can and must do it ."



Perisic's own form has improved in the last few games, as he has scored thrice in the last four games for the nerazzurri.