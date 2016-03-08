Perisic: 'We are Inter, we can and must beat Juventus'

22 April at 16:15
Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic has said that the club is confident that they can beat Juventus in the Serie A next weekend.

While Juve have already sealed the eighth straight Scudetto at the weekend, the game on Saturday could be a big one in Inter's hopes of sealing a place in the UEFA Champions League for next season.

The Croatian was talking to Inter TV earlier today and he was asked about the game against bianconeri in the upcoming weekend.

Perisic said: "We are third, we are fine and we must continue like this, but we must improve in the last 20 meters and make more goals.

"Juve? We know them, they have won in Italy for eight years. "The strength to do it . We want to close third parties and get into the Champions League. Win all the games from here to the end. We are Inter, we are fine and we are strong: we can and must do it ."

Perisic's own form has improved in the last few games, as he has scored thrice in the last four games for the nerazzurri.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.