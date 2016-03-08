Perotti: 'I won't end my career at Roma'

Roma star Diego Perotti has spoken with Espn about the upcoming season and the future of his career: "I've always said that Roma won't be my last club but I want to leave with at least one trophy. It would be too bad for me to leave with nothing in my hands. It would be a worse disappointment than the World Cup."



RONALDO - "Italian football doesn't have as much appeal out of the country but we know the level is very high. They've reached the Champions League final twice and they'll further improve with Ronaldo."





