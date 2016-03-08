This will be the first ever encounter between Peru and Denmark.



One of the original participants in 1930, Peru qualified for their fifth World Cup after beating New Zealand in the play-offs. It’s their first appearance since 1982, which is the biggest gap of years (36) between participations at the World Cup for any of the 32 teams qualified for the 2018 tournament.



Peru’s only previous World Cup outside the Americas was in 1982 in Spain where they didn’t get past the first round (D2 L1). They are winless in their past six games at the World Cup (D2 L4), with their last win in the tournament coming nearly 40 years ago, on 11 June 1978 against Iran (4-1).



Peru have faced the eventual World Cup winner in each of their four previous World Cup appearances (Uruguay in 1930, Brazil in 1970, Argentina in 1978, Italy in 1982).



Denmark have reached the knockout stages in three of their four previous World Cup appearances but never progressed past the quarter-finals (1998).