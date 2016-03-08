Pescara line up transfers of Atalanta trio: Eguelfi, Melegoni and Monachello
15 July at 23:10According to what has been reported by Sky Sports, Atalanta are close to the departure of three young players.
The interested club is Pescara and the names involved are Fabio Eguelfi, Filippo Melegoni and Gaetano Monachello.
Melegoni plays for Italy’s under 19 team, whilst Eguelfi used to play for Inter Milan. Monachello also grew up in Inter’s youth system and spent 2 years at Monaco between 2013 and 2015.
