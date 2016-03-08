Pescara's anti-racism tweet has won everyone's hearts

Serie B side Pescara have come up with a heart-winning tweet that is aimed at fighting racism in football.A Pescara fan called Andrea Dell'Amico initially tweeted: ​"@PescaraCalcio enough with this history of racism. I have always supported you but I would say that it is time for you and those communists to finish it, you are about to lose a fan."Pescara saw this tweet and came up with a hilarious response to the racist fan's tweet. They ended it with the hashtags 'No to Racism'They said: ​"Shall we do it? Well, ladies and gentlemen Andrea is no longer our fan!"