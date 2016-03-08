Pescara's anti-racism tweet has won everyone's hearts
15 October at 16:35Serie B side Pescara have come up with a heart-winning tweet that is aimed at fighting racism in football.
A Pescara fan called Andrea Dell'Amico initially tweeted:
"@PescaraCalcio enough with this history of racism. I have always supported you but I would say that it is time for you and those communists to finish it, you are about to lose a fan."
Pescara saw this tweet and came up with a hilarious response to the racist fan's tweet. They ended it with the hashtags 'No to Racism'
They said: "Shall we do it? Well, ladies and gentlemen Andrea is no longer our fan!"
Facciamo noi? Bene, signore e signori #Andrea non è più un nostro tifoso #NoAlRazzismo #NoToRacism https://t.co/Xd4Is2Y2BT— Pescara Calcio (@PescaraCalcio) October 15, 2019
