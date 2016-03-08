Pescara's anti-racism tweet has won everyone's hearts

tweet, pescara, razzismo, 2019
15 October at 16:35
Serie B side Pescara have come up with a heart-winning tweet that is aimed at fighting racism in football.

A Pescara fan called Andrea Dell'Amico initially tweeted: ​
"@PescaraCalcio enough with this history of racism. I have always supported you but I would say that it is time for you and those communists to finish it, you are about to lose a fan."

Pescara saw this tweet and came up with a hilarious response to the racist fan's tweet. They ended it with the hashtags 'No to Racism'

They said: ​"Shall we do it? Well, ladies and gentlemen Andrea is no longer our fan!"

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.