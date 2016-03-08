Petagna: Happy at SPAL, but will listen to offers
18 December at 11:00Inter linked Andrea Petagna has stated that he is more than happy with life at SPAL but will listen to the right offers if they come his way.
The strikers has been linked with a move to the black & blue side of the San Siro for a while now and this January may present itself with the opportunity for himself to make that leap into the next step of his career in Italy.
“The president will decide what happens. I am a player who has scored 22 goals since coming here, I owe so much to the club and to Semplici who has always given me confidence,” he told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia.
“I am happy here but it is clear that if an important offer arrives we will talk about it. For now though, I do not know anything about the rumours, I am focused on being here and the match against Torino.”
Roma press also reports that Petagna has also been linked with a move away from SPAL to the nations capital, Rome, where he is known to idolise prolific Bosnias striker Eden Dzeko. Petagna went on to state what a dream it would be to link up with the former Manchester City man before he was to quit playing the beautiful game.
“To play with such a champion like him would be a dream come true for me, but for now I have to think about SPAL. The club brought me in at a difficult time and I want to do well here. What will happen to me in the future will depend on so many things.”
Andrea has made 17 appearances in total this season, scoring 5 goals in the process and assisting another in his 1367 minutes for 2019/20.
