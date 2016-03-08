"Milan is a family for me, it's the team I grew up in. I arrived in Milan when I was 13 years and I was owned by Milan for just over 6 years, before arriving in Bergamo at Atalanta. Surely it will be an important and difficult game because they have to win to get to the Champions League and we want to do the same to reach the tenth place."

The striker also spoke about when he cried once Milan decided to bring in Matri, taking away his dreams.



"Adriano Galliani, who was almost a second father to me over the years at Milan, had promised me that I would stay in the first team but on the last day of the market they bought Matri. Like a child who has had his dream taken away from him, I cried," he stated.