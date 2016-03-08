Petr Cech returns to Chelsea to join the management of the club: the details
21 June at 10:45After hanging his gloves and boots, Petr Cech will remain in the world of football. The retired Czech goalkeeper has decided to return to Chelsea and join the management of the Blues for the upcoming season. Here is the statement of the English club from their official website:
"Petr Cech returns to Chelsea as Technical and Performance Advisor. The focus of the job will be to provide advice on all football and performance matters throughout the club as well as embed and facilitate strong links between our men’s and academy teams, ensuring that the various support departments are working together effectively."
"Petr will be based at Cobham and will work closely with Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia. His role will also align him with the men’s first team coaching and backroom staff, travelling with the team home and away with an emphasis on strategy and performance," the statement continued.
"I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future," Cech told the club's official website.
