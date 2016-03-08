Petrachi attacks Massa: 'Unthinkable to cancel the Kalinic goal..'
06 October at 17:55Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has criticised referee Davide Massa following the giallorossi's 1-1 draw against Cagliari in the Serie A earlier today.
The giallorossi were denied a late Nikola Kalinic goal by Massa in what was a crucial moment of the game that denied the capital side all three points, while Lazio were also held to a 2-2 draw.
In an interview that Petrachi gave after the game to Sky Sports, he criticised Massa's refereeing decisions and deemed the decision to chalk Kalinic's goal off as 'unthinkable'.
In the interview, he said: "We are very, very bitter. It is a fact that we are wrong, we miss these three points. We have not all gone mad, nobody looks at the Var.
"The same thing happened in Lecce last Sunday, the referee's attitude was disagreeable, he created nervousness. The final goal? We are playing soccer, we are not at the theater where we have to play foil. It is Olsen who crashes into Pisacane, Kalinic has taken the time. It is unthinkable to cancel such a goal, football is a male game, I find it absurd to cancel this goal. In the Premier they would laugh. At the very least they go to review the Var."
Roma have won three of their league games this season- beating Lecce, Bologna and Sassuolo. This draw against Cagliari was the giallorossi's third draw of the season following their stalemates against Genoa and Lazio.
They have lost one games too in that disappointing defeat to Atalanta. Their defense hasn't been up to the mark and with Amadou Diawara out injured now, they are lacking midfield cover as Cengiz Under and Lorenzo Pellegrini are also out due to injuries.
