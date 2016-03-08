Petrachi: Conte didn't want to sell Chelsea starlet

Before kick-off between Torino and Rome , Gianluca Petrachi was interviewed by Sky Sports and gave his verdict on a number of issues that happened in the transfer window including, Simone Zaza, Iago Falque and Ola Aina. Here are his words:



On Zaza:

"We did not steal Zaza from Sampdoria, we have been in talks with the player for over a month, and we decided to sign him regardless of Sampdoria's decisions."



On the players they signed:

"Mazzarri asked us for players that could be more physical, and he wanted quality in midfield to compete with the big teams."



Keeping Iago Falque?

"He is a very important player for us. It is possible that a German team comes now with a lot of money and tries to sign him. We have a strong group of attacking players, we will see what will happen".



Can the revelation be Aina?

"I liked him for two years, but when Conte arrived at Chelsea he did not let him leave, he uses both feet and he has all the requirements to do well."