Petrachi delivers message to Tottenham and Juventus: 'Zaniolo is not on the market'
15 July at 17:10Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has revealed that Nicolo Zaniolo is not on the market despite links to Tottenham and Juventus.
Petrachi was talking to the press during the press conference which saw Leonardo Spinazzola get presented as a giallorossi player.
Petrachi said: "I take this opportunity to say that when I appreciated Zaniolo with all the affection of this world to return to the tracks if he had left, it was immediately said that Petrachi put Zaniolo up for sale. This is not true. I have to work to try to get the best out of Zaniolo. I am also a very practical person, I have direct contact with my players.
"If on every word and every expression we have to assemble ourselves on something ... It has been said that I used the name of Zaniolo because he is emerging. I never put Zaniolo up for sale, nor did I say it was on the market. The market is full of pitfalls, but today Zaniolo is not on the market. Then in life you have to understand and evaluate everything.
"In the same way I spoke of a Franco Baldini who is a resource for Rome and for Petrachi. I want to be clear, and I will never go back: if I negotiate, and I am the negotiator, but if Baldini can be of support to Roma, not to Petrachi, it is clear that I use his qualities.
"He can be supportive and helpful, but if we say that it is Baldini who negotiates for the Roma market we are wrong . I would like it to be clear to everyone that Franco must be supportive of Roma. In the case of Alderweireld he could be supportive to save Roma."
Go to comments