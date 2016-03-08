Petrachi: 'Mkhitaryan has given up a lot of money to join Roma'

Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has revealed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has given up on a lot of money to join the club this summer.



The Armenian joined the giallorossi on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day. He had arrived at the Emirates in the winter of 2018 in a swap deal with Manchester United involving Alexis Sanchez. Both moves failed, with Sanchez now at Inter.



During the playmaker's first Roma press conference, Petrachi was talking about the player and he said: "The idea was to invest in important young people. In situations where we found ourselves at the end of the market, or we made investments in young people or operations like those for Micky.



"He is a top player with very high costs and costs, the boy has given up on lots of money to come to Rome. Time will tell if we have the chance to keep players like that."