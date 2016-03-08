Petrachi photographed after meeting with Fonseca despite still working for Torino

While most people had come to the conclusion that Gianluca Petrachi would be working for Roma next season, few realised he had already begun his work for the capital club, despite still being under contract with Torino.



In the last few hours the summit between the Giallorossi leadership and Paulo Fonseca occurred in Madrid, as Fonseca edges closer and closer to the Roma bench. The meeting was also attended by Petrachi, who returned to Rome in the evenning landing at Fiumicino airport together with CEO Guido Fienga and agent Gabriele Giuffrida, who is acting as an intermediary to land the Portuguese manager. However the director of sport refused to comment when questioned by journalists at the airport.

