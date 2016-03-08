Petrachi resigns as Torino Director of Football: Roma move closer

Gianluca Petrachi has formally resigned as Torino Director of Football, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. The situation about his future, however, is not clear yet. Petrachi resigned yesterday night but Urbano Cairo has yet to accept Petrachi resignation.



Petrachi didn't attend Emiliano Moretti's farewell press conference yesterday when Cairo commented on the reports about his exit: "Resignation? You need to ask to lawyers who are better than me", the Torino president said.



Massimo Bava who is responsible of Torino Youth Sector is the favorite candidate to replace Petrachi but Spal's Davide Vagnati is also in pole while Petrachi is destined to join Roma.