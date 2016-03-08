Petrachi reveals how he persuaded Dzeko to stay at Roma

10 September at 15:40
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi has revealed how he persuaded veteran striker Edin Dzeko to stay with the club.

The former Manchester City striker was heavily linked with a move to league rivals Inter Milan in the recently concluded transfer window but surprisingly extended his contract with the Rome-based club.

During the presentation of on-loan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Petrachi explained how he persuaded the 33-year-old in extending his stay with the Giallorossi.

“Edin was the Roma striker and I was eager to keep him,” said the 50-year-old. “I met with Inter representatives in May and I told them how much we want for Edin but they never matched our valuation. The wind was changing, as was Rome. I have tried to make him understand that he will never going to be as important at Inter as he is here and I am glad Edin understood it."

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.