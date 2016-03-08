Petrachi reveals how he persuaded Dzeko to stay at Roma
10 September at 15:40Italian Serie A giants AS Roma Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi has revealed how he persuaded veteran striker Edin Dzeko to stay with the club.
The former Manchester City striker was heavily linked with a move to league rivals Inter Milan in the recently concluded transfer window but surprisingly extended his contract with the Rome-based club.
During the presentation of on-loan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Petrachi explained how he persuaded the 33-year-old in extending his stay with the Giallorossi.
“Edin was the Roma striker and I was eager to keep him,” said the 50-year-old. “I met with Inter representatives in May and I told them how much we want for Edin but they never matched our valuation. The wind was changing, as was Rome. I have tried to make him understand that he will never going to be as important at Inter as he is here and I am glad Edin understood it."
