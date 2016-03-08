Photo: AC Milan and Inter's new stadium

On Thursday, AC Milan and Inter will host an event to reveal the two different designs for their new stadium. Progetto CMR and Populous have both come up with a design each, and the latter is the favourite to win the project.





As Corriere Dello Sport revealed today, the design of Populous is inspired by the Duomo, thanks to a series of lights that will act as the resemblance behind a big glass structure. Take a look at the photo below, what are your thoughts?