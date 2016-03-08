Photo: AC Milan and Inter's new stadium

23 September at 12:45

On Thursday, AC Milan and Inter will host an event to reveal the two different designs for their new stadium. Progetto CMR and Populous have both come up with a design each, and the latter is the favourite to win the project.

 
As Corriere Dello Sport revealed today, the design of Populous is inspired by the Duomo, thanks to a series of lights that will act as the resemblance behind a big glass structure. Take a look at the photo below, what are your thoughts?

