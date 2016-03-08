Photo: AC Milan fans awaiting Ibrahimovic at Linate airport

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back and AC Milan and the player will soon land in Milano at the Linate airport on a private plane. The Swedish giant is expected to arrive at 11:35 CEST and there is a great expectation amongst Rossoneri fans for the return of the star striker. So great that many people are already gathering outside the Milanese airport awaiting Ibrahimovic's jet to touch down. Here is the photo of the fans gathering, as taken by correspondents of Milannews.it: