Photo: AC Milan's 2020/21 third kit could be blue
16 October at 20:30
AC Milan are preparing for an unusual look. In fact, the third kit for next season is expected to feature a blue colour, as revealed by FootyHeadlines.com earlier today. However, this won't be a completely new look for the club.
In the 1995/96 season, the Rossoneri used a similar colour on their third kit, although this doesn't mean that the Puma design won't be controversial. In general, the colour of blue is connected with their city rivals Inter. Take a look at the photo below to get an idea of the look.
