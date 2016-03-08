Photo - AC Milan's Ibrahimovic training with Swedish side Hammarby

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still training, working with Swedish side Hammarby.The 38-year-old forward, who owns 25% of the club, is able to attend training due to the lack of a lockdown in Sweden, allowing the teams to train behind closed doors. In regard to his future, the former PSG striker is unsure what to do, whether to retire, work with agent Mino Raiola, continue with the Rossoneri or move elsewhere, and so is focusing on staying fit.Apollo Heyes