Photo: AC Milan the youngest squad in Serie A - the list

AC Milan the youngest squad in Serie A - the list

06 September at 12:15
As revealed by today's edition of La Gazetta Dello Sport, AC Milan have the youngest squad in Serie A with an average age of 24 years and 125 days, safely in first place ahead of Fiorentina in second (25 years and 28 days).
 
Perhaps worryingly for Juventus, they are in last place with 29 years and 219 days. Considering how the market is today, investing in young and talented players certainly isn't cheap. Therefore, they might have to focus more on their academy. Take a look at the list below.
 

