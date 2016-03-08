Photo: AC Milan the youngest squad in Serie A - the list

Milan are the youngest team in Serie A with an average age of 24 years and 125 days. They are the only side in the league to have an average age lower than 25. [La Gazzetta dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/LOPjuBx7w8 — Meytar Zeevi (@RossoneriBlog) September 6, 2019

Perhaps worryingly for Juventus, they are in last place with 29 years and 219 days. Considering how the market is today, investing in young and talented players certainly isn't cheap. Therefore, they might have to focus more on their academy. Take a look at the list below.