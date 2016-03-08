Photo: AIA tweet sparks social media attack amid recent controversy

Timing means everything sometimes. If you want to get this confirmed, ask the AIA (Italian referees' association). On Twitter, they announced the possibility of signing up for the next national referee course, which perhaps wasn't the best move.



In recent days, there has been great controversy in Serie A. From the penalty that Napoli never got against Atalanta, to the penalty Juventus got against Genoa. Of course, fans took the opportunity to attack the association, referring to all the mistakes that have been made as of late.



UPDATE: the tweet has now been deleted! Check out the photo that was used in the tweet below.



