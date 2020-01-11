Photo: Argentine starlet signs contract with Juventus - 'Thanks for the trust'

12 January at 16:40
Matias Soulé, the Argentine teenage sensation, is officially a new Juventus player. The winger, who arrives from the youth ranks of Velez, broke the news on his official Instagram page with a photo of him signing the contract.
 
He will now join the academy of the Bianconeri, being just 16-years-old. In addition to the photo (see his Instagram post below), the youngster also published a few comments on his adventure in Italy.
 
"Very happy to sign my first contract as a professional. Thanks to Juve for trusting me, and thanks also to my loved ones who have always supported me," he stated.
 

