Photo: Balotelli hits back at criticism; 'Let them talk' - shows off injury
24 November at 20:00
Mario Balotelli makes himself heard on social media. The Brescia striker shared his thoughts on Instagram after a week of controversies that arose, following the disagreements with the manager Fabio Grosso, who excluded him from the squad.
The story published on the social network leaves no room for doubt: "Recovery! Coming back soon for the moment let them talk". In the video, Balotelli is being massaged by a member of the club's medical staff. In other words, it seems the exclusion might have to do with an injury, although Grosso made it look otherwise.
