Photo: Balotelli hits back at criticism; 'Let them talk' - shows off injury

Mario Balotelli makes himself heard on social media. The Brescia striker shared his thoughts on Instagram after a week of controversies that arose, following the disagreements with the manager Fabio Grosso, who excluded him from the squad.The story published on the social network leaves no room for doubt: "Recovery! Coming back soon for the moment let them talk". In the video, Balotelli is being massaged by a member of the club's medical staff. In other words, it seems the exclusion might have to do with an injury, although Grosso made it look otherwise.