Photo: Balotelli present at Kompany's testimonial

Balotelli is watching the game at the Etihad Stadium, though he won't take part as he isn't dressed for the occasion, as shown in the picture below. Tomorrow morning, training with Brescia continues, it remains to be seen if he will be there.

Even though his Brescia will face Bologna on Sunday, Mario Balotelli didn't miss out on Vincent Kompany's testimonial game at Man City. As revealed by Man City's social media channels, the striker is present at the game.