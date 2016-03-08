Photo: Balotelli present at Kompany's testimonial

Balotelli Brescia serio
11 September at 23:00
Even though his Brescia will face Bologna on Sunday, Mario Balotelli didn't miss out on Vincent Kompany's testimonial game at Man City. As revealed by Man City's social media channels, the striker is present at the game.
 
Balotelli is watching the game at the Etihad Stadium, though he won't take part as he isn't dressed for the occasion, as shown in the picture below. Tomorrow morning, training with Brescia continues, it remains to be seen if he will be there. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Brescia

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.