Photo: Balotelli shows Inter ultras the middle finger

During yesterday's clash between Brescia and Inter, Mario Balotelli decided to show his former fans the middle finger. The Italian striker wasn't happy with the reception he got from the Nerazzurri ultras, who attacked him throughout the game.





As was audible in the TV broadcasts, the fans shouted 'Balotelli piece of sh*it' several times. At one point, the striker had enough and decided to respond with the middle finger. Of course, not a nice gesture, but perhaps a justified one.