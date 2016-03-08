Photo: Benatia welcomes Mandzukic to Duhail - the message

Welcome @MarioMandzukic9 to @DuhailSC and your new adventure in Qatar. We have already won many trophies together, and inshallah it’s time to add more to the list. I know that you are more than ready for the challenge...look forward to seeing you. pic.twitter.com/xJsp6XKcvE — MBenatia5 (@MedhiBenatia) December 24, 2019

Medhi Benatia has been reunited with an old teammate of his, namely Mario Mandzukic, with whom he played during the time at Juventus. Now, they are getting ready to fight for other titles together at the Saudi Arabian club Al Duhail.The Croatian has been linked with an exit ever since the summer and now it materialized. On his official Twitter page, Benatia decided to send a welcome message to the striker, excited to see his old friend once again. Take a look at the tweet below.