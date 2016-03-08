Photo: Benatia welcomes Mandzukic to Duhail - the message

25 December at 16:30
Medhi Benatia has been reunited with an old teammate of his, namely Mario Mandzukic, with whom he played during the time at Juventus. Now, they are getting ready to fight for other titles together at the Saudi Arabian club Al Duhail.

The Croatian has been linked with an exit ever since the summer and now it materialized. On his official Twitter page, Benatia decided to send a welcome message to the striker, excited to see his old friend once again. Take a look at the tweet below.

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.