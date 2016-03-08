Photo: Buffon and CR7 meet two kids affected by the earthquake in Albania

07 December at 15:30
Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo aren't just two extraordinary champions on the pitch, but also great men off it. This was demonstrated by the Juventus duo's latest gesture towards two kids affected by the terrible earthquake in Albania.

The kids asked Edi Rama, prime minister of Albania and Juventus fan, to be able to meet their idols and their dream became a reality on Friday. Down below is the photo along with the Juventus stars Buffon and CR7.

