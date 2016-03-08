Photo: Buffon and CR7 meet two kids affected by the earthquake in Albania

Dopo il terremoto in Albania, due bambini di un ospedale hanno detto al Primo Ministro Edi Rama che il loro sogno era incontrare i loro idoli.



Venerdì quel sogno è diventato realtà quando hanno incontrato Cristiano Ronaldo e Buffon pic.twitter.com/AD3W4Y5rHf — VecchiaSignora.com (@forumJuventus) December 7, 2019

Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo aren't just two extraordinary champions on the pitch, but also great men off it. This was demonstrated by the Juventus duo's latest gesture towards two kids affected by the terrible earthquake in Albania.The kids asked Edi Rama, prime minister of Albania and Juventus fan, to be able to meet their idols and their dream became a reality on Friday. Down below is the photo along with the Juventus stars Buffon and CR7.