Photo: Calabria, Caldara and Conti working hard at Milanello

While some are on international duty, the rest of the AC Milan players continue to work hard at Milanello ahead of the game against Napoli. After a positive display against Juventus, the Rossoneri will be looking to follow it up with a win.





On Instagram stories, Calabria published a photo of himself and two of his defensive teammates, namely Conti and Caldara. As mentioned, the three are working hard ahead of what's to come, not getting the call to the Italian national team.