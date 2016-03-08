Photo: Caldara back in training with AC Milan; when he could play

The defender was present and took part in the full session, which is great news for the San Siro side. As MilanNews.it reports , the plan is to be fully recovered and ready to play by the end of October, meaning he could get some minutes against SPAL at earliest. Take a look at the photo below.

Stefano Pioli holds his first training session as our new coach



Mister Pioli dirige il suo primo allenamento a Milanello #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/CosqKV7Ox2 — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 9, 2019

After being on the sidelines for a very long time, Mattia Caldara is finally back in training with the rest of his teammates. This was revealed by AC Milan's twitter account, as they published a few photos of Stefano Pioli's first training session as Rossoneri manager.