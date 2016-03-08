Photo: Caldara back in training with AC Milan; when he could play
09 October at 21:30After being on the sidelines for a very long time, Mattia Caldara is finally back in training with the rest of his teammates. This was revealed by AC Milan's twitter account, as they published a few photos of Stefano Pioli's first training session as Rossoneri manager.
The defender was present and took part in the full session, which is great news for the San Siro side. As MilanNews.it reports, the plan is to be fully recovered and ready to play by the end of October, meaning he could get some minutes against SPAL at earliest. Take a look at the photo below.
Stefano Pioli holds his first training session as our new coach— AC Milan (@acmilan) October 9, 2019
Mister Pioli dirige il suo primo allenamento a Milanello #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/CosqKV7Ox2
