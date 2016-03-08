Photo: Calhanoglu receives milestone award from Boban and Maldini

The Turk featured in the game against Roma and thus made his 100th appearance. Of course, the clash didn't end in the way he would've hoped, but it's still a very important milestone to reach for a player. On Thursday evening, the Rossoneri will face SPAL at San Siro, and the midfielder is expected to start.

During today's training session at Milanello, Haka Calhanoglu received an award from Boban and Maldini to celebrate his 100th appearance with AC Milan in all competitions.