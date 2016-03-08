Juve fans dream Morata return as Chelsea star has dinner with Marchisio
03 July at 18:40Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata had lunch with Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio in an Italian seaside resort in northern Sardinia.
Spanish international Alvaro Morata spent two seasons with the Old Lady before returning to Real Madrid. Last summer, he joined Chelsea and has since struggled with the English Premier League club.
Alvaro Morata is now linked to Juventus in the summer transfer window. The former Real Madrid striker was spotted having lunch with Claudio Marchisio, adding fuel to the speculation.
