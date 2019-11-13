Photo: Chiellini has dinner with a former Juventus teammate

13 November at 23:00
Earlier this evening, Giorgio Chiellini and Simone Pepe had dinner in Turin, as revealed by the latter's Instagram account. After spending many years together as teammates, the two reunited off the pitch.
 
The defender is currently recovering from an ACL injury, which should keep him out of action until next year. Pepe, meanwhile, has already retired at the age of 36. In any case, the two are still good friends after sharing successful times with the Bianconero shirt.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

