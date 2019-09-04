Photo: Chiellini visits Pavoletti at the clinic

04 September at 20:00
Both managed to sustain a ligament injury, which resulted in surgery and a long recovery process. It is safe to say that Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Pavoletti didn't have the best of starts to the season.

Today, the two saw each other at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck, where both underwent surgery in these days for their injuries. The striker's agency, Branchini, published the photo on their official Instagram page, thanking Chiellini for his visit.​

