Photo: Conte spotted in Rome; talks with Roma on the cards?
28 April at 14:35Antonio Conte was in Rome, as revealed by a fan that managed to take a photo with the former Italy manager. Therefore, the hope of seeing the 49-year-old on Roma's bench is growing by the day among Giallorossi fans.
According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, Roma have offered the former Lecce manager a three-year contract, worth €9.5m per season. As a result of this, Conte is seriously considering the proposal.
