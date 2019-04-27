Photo: Conte spotted in Rome; talks with Roma on the cards?

28 April at 14:35
​​Antonio Conte was in Rome, as revealed by a fan that managed to take a photo with the former Italy manager. Therefore, the hope of seeing the 49-year-old on Roma's bench is growing by the day among Giallorossi fans.

According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, Roma have offered the former Lecce manager a three-year contract, worth €9.5m per season. As a result of this, Conte is seriously considering the proposal.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#incontri#roma#mister#antonioconte

Ett inlägg delat av Vittorio (@viktoryx)


For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.