Photo: Conte surprises the fans - autographs and images before training

conte, inter, 2019/20, broncio
03 January at 17:30
​A special gift for Inter fans, who shortly before today's training session at Appiano Gentile got to meet the manager. Antonio Conte decided to surprise the Nerazzurri faithful ahead of Monday's clash with Napoli in the league.
 
As captured on photo by the Sky Italia reporter Matteo Barzaghi (see below), the manager jumped out of his car in front of the gates of the training ground to meet the fans. Of course, a lot of photos were taken and autographs signed.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.