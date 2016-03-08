Photo: Conte surprises the fans - autographs and images before training

As captured on photo by the Sky Italia reporter Matteo Barzaghi (see below), the manager jumped out of his car in front of the gates of the training ground to meet the fans. Of course, a lot of photos were taken and autographs signed.

Ad Appiano tutti in fila per una foto con Conte che, sceso dalla macchina, rende felici tutti i tifosi. #Inter #appianogentile @SkySport pic.twitter.com/Abw4cbZJEc — Matteo Barzaghi (@MatteoBarzaghi) January 3, 2020

​A special gift for Inter fans, who shortly before today's training session at Appiano Gentile got to meet the manager. Antonio Conte decided to surprise the Nerazzurri faithful ahead of Monday's clash with Napoli in the league.